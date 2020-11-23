John E. Nolan, 85, of Chester Township, passed away on November 20th, 2020. He was a 1952 graduate of West Geauga Schools and long-time resident of Chester Township. He founded Nolan Maintenance Co. in 1959 and retired in 2003. John was a fire fighter with the Chesterland Volunteer Fire Department for over 25 years and also was a Commodore of the Fairport Harbor Yacht Club. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, and stock car racing (watching and driving in his younger years).John was preceded in death by his parents John Edward Nolan Sr. and Syvilla Nolan.He is survived by his wife of 64 years Janet (nee LaMoreaux); sister Gail (Paul deceased) Gilson; sons James (Katherine), John (Terri), and Mike (Kathryn); grandchildren Ryan (Brittney), Ali (Dan), Kelsey (deceased), Clayton (Leah), and Caitlin (Terry); great grandchildren Peyton, Avery, Emmalin, Skylar, and Everett; and his cat Aslan. Friends may call at GATTOZZI AND SON FUNERAL HOME, 12524 Chillicothe Rd. (Route 306 N. of Mayfield Rd.) Chesterland, from 3-7pm on Friday November 27th, 2020. Interment Chester Cemetery, Chester Township.In lieu of flowers donations can be made in John’s name to Hospice of the Western Reserve www.hospicewr.org
. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required. You may experience a short wait time to enter the funeral home. Online condolences at www.gattozziandson.com
