1/1
John E. Olesh Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John E. Olesh Sr., 91, of Mentor, was surrounded by loved ones as he went to be with the Lord Sept. 24, 2020. John was born Feb. 27, 1929, in German Township, Pa. He moved to Mentor, where he had resided for over 40 years before moving to Sarasota, Fla., in 1993, and later returned to Mentor in 2012. John was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather “Pap,” and great-grandfather. He was a U.S. Army veteran, a mason, and worked at Lincoln Electric for 34 years. John loved dancing and was a member of the Two Steps West country dance group for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, traveling, going to the casino, and watching the Indians and Steelers games. John was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Loretta M. (nee Gernot) Olesh. He is survived by his daughters, Sandy (Dale) Huntington and Karen Schultz of Mentor; sons, John Olesh Jr. of Englewood, Fla., and Gary Olesh of Charleston, S.C.; 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. The family will receive guests beginning 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 9114 Lakeshore Blvd., Mentor, with a Mass to follow at 10 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be held following Mass. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in John’s name to Elara Caring Hospice, 5966 Heisley Rd., Suite 100, Mentor, OH 44060. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Sep. 29 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 255-1655
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved