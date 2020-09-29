John E. Olesh Sr., 91, of Mentor, was surrounded by loved ones as he went to be with the Lord Sept. 24, 2020. John was born Feb. 27, 1929, in German Township, Pa. He moved to Mentor, where he had resided for over 40 years before moving to Sarasota, Fla., in 1993, and later returned to Mentor in 2012. John was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather “Pap,” and great-grandfather. He was a U.S. Army veteran, a mason, and worked at Lincoln Electric for 34 years. John loved dancing and was a member of the Two Steps West country dance group for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, traveling, going to the casino, and watching the Indians and Steelers games. John was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Loretta M. (nee Gernot) Olesh. He is survived by his daughters, Sandy (Dale) Huntington and Karen Schultz of Mentor; sons, John Olesh Jr. of Englewood, Fla., and Gary Olesh of Charleston, S.C.; 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. The family will receive guests beginning 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 9114 Lakeshore Blvd., Mentor, with a Mass to follow at 10 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be held following Mass. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in John’s name to Elara Caring Hospice, 5966 Heisley Rd., Suite 100, Mentor, OH 44060. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
.