Funeral Services for John E. Palinkas, 83, of Mentor on the Lake, will be 1:00 PM, Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio 444077. Friends will be received 12:00 to 1:00 PM, before the service. Burial will be in Williams Cemetery in Leroy Township.John was born October 14, 1936 in Cleveland to Emery A. and Teresa A. (Rainery) Palinkas. He passed away November 25, 2019 in Mentor on the Lake.John worked at Parker Hannifan in Cleveland for many years. He also worked for Aspco.He took television and radio repair classes and could fix just about anything. He also enjoyed nature and was very interested in science.John is survived by his wife, Jean Palinkas; children, John M. Palinkas, Donna (Steve) Katko, Roger (Lisa) Palinkas; grandson, Myron Palinkas; sister, Lois Ehrman.He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Donald, Gene, Ray and Robert Palinkas.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 26, 2019