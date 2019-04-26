|
John E. Tyukody, Jr. died April 26th, 2019, at age 53.He was born June 23, 1965 and lived in Perry, Ohio his whole life.He is survived by his wife, Jacki Tyukody; stepsons, Matthew and Cody Lausin; mother, Jeanette Tyukody; sisters, Cyndi, Teresa, Pat, Louise, and Kathy; niece, Cassie; nephew, Cole; and his dogs, Bella and Harley.He was preceded in death by his father, John E. Tyukody, Sr.John was a police officer for the City of Painesville for 27 years. In April 2014, John was awarded the Lake County Chiefs of Police Medal of Honor.Calling hours will be held at Painesville Baptist Church, 140 Park Rd., Painesville, OH 44077, on Tuesday, April 30th, from 2 to 5 p.m., immediately followed by the service.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 28, 2019