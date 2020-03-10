|
John Edward Sheperd died on March 9, 2020 at Regency Hospital. He was born on September 17, 1956 in Painesville to the late Gabe and Margie Leonard. John worked as a pressure washer for All Sweep in Eastlake. He enjoyed auto racing at Painesville Speedway, spending time outdoors, and making people laugh. John was a hard-working family man who enjoyed the time spent with family and friends. Survivors are his children, Gerry Malek, Jonathan Leonard, Ashley Malek, Joe Malek, Kevin Malek, and Amber Malek; former spouse, Renee (Strong) Malek; beloved aunt, Eleanore Leonard; siblings, Donna Phillips, Vicky Clark, Patty Moore, Frank (Chris) Leonard, Mary (Bob) Waltz, Angel Sandor, Linda (Tom) Macatee, Shane (Heather) Leonard; sister-in-law, Sharra Leonard; and multiple grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Butch, Guy, and Ronnie Leonard. Visitation will be Friday, March 13, 2020 from 10:00 until the funeral service at noon at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077. Burial of ashes will be Friday, March 20, 2020 at South Ridge Perry Cemetery at 1:00 p.m., Perry, Ohio. Online condolences and information at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 11, 2020