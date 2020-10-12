1/1
John Edwin (Ed) Rosenberger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ed, age 64, unexpectedly passed away October 29, 2020. Best friend and husband to love-of-his-life Bonnie; son to Shirley Anguish and John Rosenberger (deceased); loving father of Stephen Rosenberger and Valerie Lydic (Jesse); step father to Tiffany Tarnowski (Jon); proud grandfather of Annie, Arianna, Ava and Oliver; brother to Phillip (deceased), wife Debbie and Keith (Robin). Ed was a man of integrity, steadfast in his faith in Jesus Christ: praying for his family daily and will be remembered for his love for God and his fellow man. A celebration of life will be held to remember Ed at Pinstripes in Beachwood, OH on October 23, 2020 from 7:00pm-9:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to One Child Matters or St. Jude Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved