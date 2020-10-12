Ed, age 64, unexpectedly passed away October 29, 2020. Best friend and husband to love-of-his-life Bonnie; son to Shirley Anguish and John Rosenberger (deceased); loving father of Stephen Rosenberger and Valerie Lydic (Jesse); step father to Tiffany Tarnowski (Jon); proud grandfather of Annie, Arianna, Ava and Oliver; brother to Phillip (deceased), wife Debbie and Keith (Robin). Ed was a man of integrity, steadfast in his faith in Jesus Christ: praying for his family daily and will be remembered for his love for God and his fellow man. A celebration of life will be held to remember Ed at Pinstripes in Beachwood, OH on October 23, 2020 from 7:00pm-9:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to One Child Matters or St. Jude Hospital.



