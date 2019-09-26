|
|
John “Jack” F. Cooper, age 85, passed away September 25, 2019. He was born June 2, 1934 in Erie, PA to Frank and Ethyl (Kinter) Cooper. He married Mary Frances Lininger on April 27, 1957 in Fort Hood, Texas. Jack was a devoted man with an incredible work ethic. He retired from Sherwin Williams Company after 35 years, served as Special Deputy at the Lake County Sheriff’s Department 38 years, and during those years, worked at the Madison High School Bingo on Monday nights. But Jack wasn’t finished...he continued working another five years at the Madison Walgreens. While Special Deputy, Jack coordinated the Sheriff’s Department involvement at the Lake County Fair, and, because of his work and dedication, was inducted into the Lake County Fair Hall of Fame in 2014. He was a past Exalted Ruler at Elks Lodge 549 in Painesville, loved the Cleveland Indians, and loved judge shows, especially Judge Judy (and everyone knew not to call him at 3 o’clock). More than anything, he especially had a love for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jack leaves behind his wife, Mary of 62 years; children, John F. (Carmie) Cooper II of Kensington, CT, Kathleen Pierce of Madison, OH, Jean (Pete) Wayman of Madison, OH, Susan Bittner of Madison, OH, Tippi (Derek) Foley of Perry, OH; grandchildren, Natalie (Jason) Cooper-Chang, John F. (fiancé, Alex) Cooper III, Joseph Cooper, Amanda Pierce, Raymond Pierce, Rick Wayman, Abby (Chris) Lyons, Kati Wayman, Kelly Wayman, Brendan (Katie) Bittner, Adam Bittner, Erin (Aaron) Russell, Austin Cordova, Andrew Foley, Emily Foley; six great-grandchildren and one on-the-way; many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends; beloved dog and faithful friend, Marnie. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gerald Cooper, Ronald Cooper, and Rev. Donald Cooper. Friends will be received 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019 at The Behm Family Funeral Home 26, River Street, Madison, OH. Funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church, 2846 Hubbard Rd., Madison, OH. Final resting place will be North Madison cemetery, where full military honors will be observed. Friends can make contributions in honor of Jack to the Elk’s Children’s Fund, c/o Elks Lodge 549, 723 Liberty St., Painesville, OH 44077. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 27, 2019