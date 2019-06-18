|
John Gerald Skagenberg, age 91, formerly of Chardon, born January 31, 1928, in Houtzdale, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, at Novant Huntersville Hospice on Saturday, May 11, 2019. John was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Julia Romese Skagenberg; wife, Lucille Walker Skagenberg; brothers, Charles, Walter, and Robert; and sisters, Elverna and Marie. John served in the Korean War and ended his short military career with the rank of Sergeant. As a young man, he enjoyed fishing on Lake Erie and fly-fishing streams in Pennsylvania and Ohio. He worked for many years at Superior Tool and Die in Cleveland, OH until his retirement. He was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and loved attending games in the old Lake Front stadium. He and wife, Lucille, moved from Chardon, OH to Huntersville, NC to be close to his only daughter and beloved grandchildren. He especially enjoyed helping Eric complete his Eagle Scout project and attending Kirsten's dance recitals. He will long be remembered for his mischievous grin and sense of humor. He is survived by his daughter, Shelley Wolfe (Howard), of Huntersville; grandson, Eric Wolf (Kate Czerwinski); and granddaughter, Kirsten Czerwinski (Cory); and a brother, Richard Skagerberg of IL.Services for John will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Network for Good at https://projecthealingwaters.org /donation. This organization takes Veterans suffering from PTSD and other battle related issues, camping and fishing at no cost to the veteran. John loved to fly fish and this was a cause near to his heart.
Published in News-Herald on June 19, 2019