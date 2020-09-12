John “Rick” Gibson, age 73, of Perry, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at his home. He was born June 30, 1947 in Columbus, Georgia, the son of John and Ruth (Rickey) Gibson. He married Janice Conrad on September 14, 1985 in South Euclid.Rick was a graduate from Brush High School in South Euclid; he went on to John Carrol University and Case Western where he earned a Master’s Degree. He worked at General Electric in East Cleveland. As a child he was a member of the former St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church and was a member of St. Cyprian’s Church in Perry. In high school Rick mastered the art of baseball scorekeeping, which he continued for many years. He enjoyed wood working, giving away a lot of his creations. He also liked to swim. He truly enjoyed old cars and owned one with his wife Janice.He is survived by wife, Janice and brother, Ken (Margie) Gibson. He was preceded in death by his parents and his uncle, Felix J. Rickey.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at St. Cyprians Catholic Church, 4223 Middle Ridge Rd., Perry, OH 44081. Friends will be received from 9:30 until 10:00 AM prior to mass. Father George Kusy will be officiating. Final Resting Place will be at Perry Cemetery.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Hospice of the Western Reserve at PO Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192. Guests are required to follow current pandemic guidelines, wear masks and practice social distancing.Behm Family Funeral Home of Madison is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com