Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Trinity Church
9225 Johnnycake Ridge Rd.
Mentor, OH
1939 - 2020
John Goertz Obituary
John Goertz, age 80, of Mentor, OH passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, following a long battle with cancer. He was born in Brzeziny, Poland on April 19, 1939. In 1952, John came to the United States via Ellis Island with his family to flee communism. John settled in and remained a lifelong resident of Ohio. John obtained degrees from Bowling Green State University and Xavier University. He was the first from his family to attend college. John married the love of his life, Susanne Lehn from Canada, on June 19, 1965. They were married for nearly 55 years. John taught for 30 years, 27 of those at Ridge Junior High School in Mentor. John lived a life that exemplified Christ’s servant leadership and generously gave to all of his time, talent, and treasure. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Painesville for almost 40 years, and most recently attended Trinity Church in Mentor. John was preceded in death by his parents, Gustave and Elisabeth; brothers, Heinrich and Fred; and is survived by his wife, Susanne; his three daughters and families, Christine (Michael) Fultz and children, Stephanie, Cullin, Rachael (Logan) Hundley, and Hannah; daughter, Ingrid (Keith) MacDonald and children,Ethan and Lauren; and daughter, Anita (Thomas) Ferguson and children, Jacob and Luke; brother, Gus (Herlinde) Goertz; and sister, Alice (Roy) Thompson. Friends may call at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060 on Friday, February 14, 2020, between the hours of 3 to 7 p.m. A celebration of life service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Trinity Church, 9225 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., Mentor, OH 44060. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Jewish Voice Ministries International, P.O. Box 31998, Phoenix, AZ 85046, or online at Jewishvoice.org, a charity that provides medical care for the impoverished Jewish people of Ethiopia. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 12, 2020
