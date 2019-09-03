Home

John H. Igrasek

John H. Igrasek Obituary
Private family services will be held for John H. Igrasek, 86, of Mentor. Mr. Igrasek passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Governor’s Pointe in Mentor. Born March 25, 1933, in Grodno, Poland, he had lived in Algonquin, Ill., before moving to Lake County four years ago. John was a U.S. Army veteran, enjoyed gardening, and loved fishing. He had worked at Signode in Illinois for 25 years before retiring. John was the beloved husband of Grace R. (nee Green) Igrasek; loving father of John J. (Cheryl, nee Hermann) Igrasek of Concord Township; cherished grandfather of Jennifer (Will) Corral, Joseph Igrasek, Adam (Sarah) Igrasek, John Williams and Steven Sampson; great-grandfather of Santino and Rayna; brother of Henrietta Kmic; and uncle of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda S. Sampson; parents, Janusz and Stanislawa (nee Grzymek) Igraszek; siblings, Wanda (Chester) Zolcinski, Harriet (Nicholas) Kredich, Sophie (Walter) Kurzcak and Henry Igraszek; and brother-in-law, Bill Kmic. The family suggests donations in his name be made to the , 1240 E. 9th St., Cleveland, OH 44199. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 8, 2019
