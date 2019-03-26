|
Services for John H. Lavo, 81, of Tampa, FL, will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 29, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. The Rev. Michael J. Currier of Body of Christ Community Church will officiate at the service. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 28, 2019 at the funeral home.Mr. Lavo passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 in Tampa.Born October 13, 1937 in Cleveland, he was a longtime Willoughby resident before moving to Tampa in 1987.He was a United States Air Force veteran.Mr. Lavo was a self-employed business owner.Survivors are his sons, John (Juanita), Todd (Cynthia), Troy (Danelle), Mark (Christine), and Dan, and their families. He also leaves his sisters, Diane Arnold and Yvonne Degutis; and many nieces and nephews and their families.He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol, in 1998; and sisters, Patricia Kohler, Barbara Dragonette, and Naomi Wooster. Final resting place will be in Knollwood Cemetery following the service on Saturday.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 27, 2019