|
|
Funeral Mass for John H. Sawicki, 77, of Wickliffe, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. Mr. Sawicki passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Montville. Born June 15, 1942, in Cleveland, he had been a resident of Lake County for the past 52 years. John was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Wickliffe and a former member of Willoughby Eagles Aerie 2300. He was the loving father of John J. Sawicki; and cherished grandfather of Liam J. Sawicki. John was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan C. (nee Burauskas) Sawicki; son, James J. Sawicki; and parents, John and Marryanna (nee Matuszewski) Sawicki. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 1, 2019