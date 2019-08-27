Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
29850 Euclid Ave.
Wickliffe, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Sawicki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John H. Sawicki


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John H. Sawicki Obituary
Funeral Mass for John H. Sawicki, 77, of Wickliffe, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. Mr. Sawicki passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Montville. Born June 15, 1942, in Cleveland, he had been a resident of Lake County for the past 52 years. John was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Wickliffe and a former member of Willoughby Eagles Aerie 2300. He was the loving father of John J. Sawicki; and cherished grandfather of Liam J. Sawicki. John was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan C. (nee Burauskas) Sawicki; son, James J. Sawicki; and parents, John and Marryanna (nee Matuszewski) Sawicki. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now