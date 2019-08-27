|
|
Funeral Services for John H. Tucker, 87, will be 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio. Friends will be received from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. before the service, at the funeral home. John was born November 28, 1931, in Concord Township, to Lawrence and Florence (Henry) Tucker. He passed away August 26, 2019 in Cleveland. John served in the U.S. Army and was a driver for Matlack Trucking for 26 years. He loved going to airshows and was a former pilot, flying out of Casement Airport. He enjoyed gardening, bowling, and tractor work. As he got older, he was passionate about his dogs. John is survived by his sons, Gary (Jennifer) Tucker, Larry (Darla) Tucker; daughters, Bonnie Escandon, Teresa (Robert) Tiitto and Judy (Carlos) Hernandes; ten grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, James Tucker.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 28, 2019