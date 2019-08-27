News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7514
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Tucker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John H. Tucker


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John H. Tucker Obituary
Funeral Services for John H. Tucker, 87, will be 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio. Friends will be received from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. before the service, at the funeral home. John was born November 28, 1931, in Concord Township, to Lawrence and Florence (Henry) Tucker. He passed away August 26, 2019 in Cleveland. John served in the U.S. Army and was a driver for Matlack Trucking for 26 years. He loved going to airshows and was a former pilot, flying out of Casement Airport. He enjoyed gardening, bowling, and tractor work. As he got older, he was passionate about his dogs. John is survived by his sons, Gary (Jennifer) Tucker, Larry (Darla) Tucker; daughters, Bonnie Escandon, Teresa (Robert) Tiitto and Judy (Carlos) Hernandes; ten grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, James Tucker.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
Download Now