John Hanuscin III passed away on April 5th, 2020. He was a 24-year resident of Chester Township and a machinist for Lincoln Electric. John enjoyed spending time with his family, being with his many friends, going to casinos, eating at buffets and enjoying his father-in-law's cooking. He was preceded in death by his father, John Jr. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Amanda; and was the proud father of John Douglas. John is also survived by his mother, Brenda; brother, Steven; sister, Kelli Welk; in-laws, Doug and Sue Hillier; many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles; his many friends; and his loving companion, Kitty, his cat. He was the special nephew of Margie and Rollie Bors and was a friend of Bill W. for 28 years. The family would like to send a special thank you to his friends Nile, Scott, Tim, Billy, and many others for their love and support. Public services will be held at a later date. Online condolences at www.gattozziandson.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 12, 2020