Fioritto Funeral Service
5236 Mayfield Rd
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
(440) 442-5900
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:30 PM
The Kingdom Hall
12801 Euclid Avenue
Euclid, OH
John Bogdan Hudia was born November 11, 1932 in Bozydar, Zamojskie, Poland. He went to sleep December 10, 2019. His wife, Grace, preceded him in death. John is survived by one brother and several nieces and nephews. John and Grace were baptized the same day as Jehovah's Witnesses. There will be a Memorial Service 3:30 p.m. Sunday, December 22 at The Kingdom Hall, 12801 Euclid Avenue, Euclid, officiated by Paul Haines. Now John awaits Jehovah's promise that he will be resurrected and come back to life on a paradise earth. Arrangements by Fioritto Funeral Service. www.FiorittoFamily.com
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 20, 2019
