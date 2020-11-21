John J. Corrao, Sr., age 75, passed unexpectedly, but peacefully, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.Born January 8, 1945 in Cleveland, he was a lifelong resident of Wickliffe and member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church.An avid sportsman throughout his early life, he went on to be heavily involved with community sports as coach and booster. He was also no stranger to the hardship of being a lifetime Cleveland sports fan.John Sr. was an active and receptive listener, quick to lend an ear or shoulder. Not much of a talker; a man of few words. But the words of advice he offered were wise and the wise cracks quick and clever.He valued his relationships and was deeply committed to the welfare of family and friends. If anyone needed him, they knew where to find him (which often included at home in his recliner.)He loved a good cup of coffee, was an amazing cook and baker, enjoyed homemade meals at tables surrounded by family, seldom turned down an invitation to gamble at the casinos, and hosted some of the best family New Year’s Eve parties.Early professional years were spent working with family at Willoughby Bakery. Most recently, he was semi-retired from a 40-year career with Ultra Labs, Inc. which saw him advance to President (title) and ownership partner.Survivors include his wife of 55 years, MaryAnn (Pazicni) Corrao; children, Veronica (Paul) Catalano and John J. (Lisa) Corrao, Jr.; grandchildren, Nicholas (Emily) and Alyssa Catalano as well as Annalise, Josephine, and John “JT” Thomas Corrao; and sister, Jeanne (Richard) Arcaro.He was preceded in death by his father, Sam F. Corrao (1982), mother, Mildred V. Corrao (2003), sister, Marie J. Berkey (2003), and brother, Frank S. Corrao (2014).John Sr. lived a productive, generous life and will be deeply missed by those fortunate to have known and loved him. In lieu of immediate church or burial services, a future “Celebration of Life” will be held at a later date.Contributions may be made in John’s memory to the American Heart Association
1375 E 9th St #600, Cleveland, OH 44114 or American Kidney Fund 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe (440) 943-2466.To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com
