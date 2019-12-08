|
|
John J. Lynch, 99 of South Euclid, passed away December 5, 2019. Has been reunited with his parents wife Helene, daughter Joann Vagen, sons John and Michael.He is survived by Patrick and Grayce Lynch, Teri Lynch Jones and Ronnie Jones. seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.Upon his recent passing calling hours will be at Jack Montreal funeral home, 31925 Vine Street, Willowick, Ohio. Calling hours December 10th from 3:00 pm to 7pm.December 11 funeral mass will take place at Saint Mary Magdalene’s church 12:30 pm 32114 Vine Street Willowick, Ohio.Interment, Will follow to All Souls Cemetery, 10366 Chardon Rd, Chardon, Ohio.John wanted to make it to 100yrs, but Heaven wanted him sooner.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 9, 2019