John J. Lynch

John J. Lynch Obituary
John J. Lynch, 99, of Florida, passed away December 5, 2019. He has been reunited with his parents; wife, Helene; daughter, Joann Vagen; and sons, John and Michael.He is survived by Patrick and Grayce Lynch; Teri Lynch Jones and Ronnie Jones; 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.John was a Navy Veteran of WWII and a retired Willowick Police Officer.Upon his recent passing, calling hours will be at Jack Monreal Funeral Home, 31925 Vine Street, Willowick, Ohio, on December 10 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.Funeral Mass will take place at 12:30 p.m. December 11 at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine Street, Willowick, Ohio. Interment will follow at All Souls Cemetery, 10366 Chardon Rd., Chardon, Ohio.John wanted to make it to 100 years, but Heaven wanted him sooner.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 10, 2019
