John J. Nagy, 78, a resident of Sebring, Florida and Gardeau Rd., Pennsylvania, passed away at his home in Gardeau on Saturday, June 8, 2019. He was born February 4, 1941, in Cleveland, Ohio. He is survived by his wife, Vivian Annell (Nel) Belcher Nagy; daughter, Terri (Tim) Trimboli, of Eastlake, Ohio; and son, Allen (Robyn) Nagy, of Eastlake, Ohio; stepsons, Michael Duncan, of Mentor-On-The-Lake, Ohio, and Kirk (Jennifer) Duncan, of Macomb, Michigan; and stepdaughter, Kelly Duncan, of Marietta, Ohio. He is also survived by three grandsons, Eric Vanek, Jeremy Nagy, and Jayson Nagy, all of Eastlake, Ohio; five step-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren. John was a Navy Veteran and retired from Gould, Inc as an Assistant Engineer. He was a member of the Bucktail Rod and Gun Club, Emporium Country Club, American Legion, Social member of Emporium VFW, EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) embracing the Spirit of Aviation. He also loved golfing and was an avid Fly Fisherman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Elizabeth Nagy; and his brother, Albert. Burial with Military Honors took place in the Sizerville Cemetery, Portage Township, PA on Friday, June 21, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Eastlake Marina, 36000 Reeves Rd., Eastlake, Ohio, on Friday, July 19, 2019. Family will receive friends from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Military Ceremony by the American Legion will take place at 4:00 p.m.
Published in News-Herald on July 18, 2019