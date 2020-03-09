|
John James Palumbo, of Painesville, died on March 8, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living. He was born on June 2, 1952 in Painesville to the late John and Helen (Kovacs) Palumbo. John was a 1970 graduate of Harvey High School. He was a dedicated worker for 32 years at Avery Dennison where he received numerous awards and during his youth he was employed by Wayside Gardens. John had a lifelong appreciation for music and enjoyed attending local venues. He was a member of St. Mary Church, where he ushered, and a member of the Pompeii Society at the church. He was also a member of the Hungarian Culture Club. John enjoyed landscaping and was a two-time recipient of the Pretty in Painesville award. He was an avid Cleveland Indians fan. He will be remembered for his kind heart and generous contributions to charities and those in need. John is survived by a nephew; many cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Janet; a niece and a nephew. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 242 N. State St., Painesville, Ohio 44077. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Painesville. Memorial contributions are suggest to Hospice of the Western Reserve at www.hospicewr.org. Online Condolences at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 10, 2020