John J. Radigan III, age 61, passed away peacefully after a long illness on September 15, 2020. John will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Barbara Radigan (nee Horvath); brother, Tim Radigan; and sister, Laura Carson. John will also be forever remembered by his nieces, Ashly and Brittany Radigan; and his great-nephew, Jaxson Radigan. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe (440) 943-2466. To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com
