John J. “Jack” Zehe age 95, beloved husband of the late Adeline (nee Wolanin); loving father of William (wife Claudia), Jacqueline Kundrach (husband David), Robert (wife Mary) and John (wife Frances); devoted grandfather of Christina Heintel (husband Christopher), Jeanne Wiemer (husband Michael), Robert (wife Jessica), Jennifer Soros (husband David), Daniel (fiancÃ© Katherine Szeto), Stephanie Kundrach (fiancÃ© Joseph Santoiemmo), Mary Simon (husband Matthew), Julie Kundrach, Jason and Melissa and great-grandfather of 10; cherished son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (nee Kollie); dearest brother of the late Arlene Rastatter, Marie Hertel Cochran and Marguerite Ocverak; dear uncle and great-uncle of many.WWII U.S. Navy Veteran. Jack was born August 25, 1923 in Cleveland, OH and passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019.He was a resident of Highland Heights since 1956 and grew up in Collinwood. Jack was a member of St. Paschal Baylon Catholic Church where he was a member of Holy Name Society, church bowling league and coached CYO baseball. Jack graduated from Collinwood High School in 1941. He proudly served his country in WWII in the US Navy. Jack retired in 1984 as a Machinist at Euclid Inc. after 35 years.He was an avid Indians fan and enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing and polkas. Jack also loved to coach baseball. Jack will be remembered most as a social, outgoing, and funny man who had a distinguished laugh.He was hard working and devoted to his family and faith. Jack will be greatly missed.Contributions may be made in memory of Jack to Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192.Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. Paschal Baylon Catholic Church at 10:30 AM. Burial following with Military Honors at All Souls Cemetery.Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Jack at The DeJohn Flynn Mylott Funeral Home Of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Friday 4-8 PM.Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at www.DeJohnCares.com. Published in News-Herald on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary