Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Magdalene Church
32114 Vine Street
Willowick, OH
John Joseph Egan Jr.


1952 - 2019
John Joseph Egan Jr. Obituary
John Joseph Egan, Jr., of Frisco, Texas, formerly of Chardon, peacefully passed away September 10, 2019, surrounded by his daughter Holly Egan Brooks; Connie Hendricks of Frisco, Texas; Jeff and Shelly Stefanic of Irons, Mich.Born October 29, 1952 in Cleveland to the late Bertha Egan and John Egan, he came to Texas in 2015.John was a big part of GM for over 40 years as service manager. He would help build up service departments. He worked and helped friends in the Amish community for the last 10 years. John loved cooking, cookouts, helping anyone, spending time with friends and family and especially his grand kids.Surviving are Judy Egan of Rose City, Mich.; Connie Hendricks; daughters Holly (Jim) Brooks of Eastlake, Saundra Rose of Macedonia; sisters Joann Delaquila (Sam) of Warren, Kathleen Neubeck of Warren; loving grandkids, Madison, Anthony, Sophia, Freddie, James, Isaac, Emmett; many nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by son Kenneth Fedewa.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine Street, Willowick, Ohio on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., with a family gathering following Mass.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 22, 2019
