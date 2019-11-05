News-Herald Obituaries
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
John Joseph Toth Obituary
John Joseph Toth, age 67, of Willowick, passed away October 29, 2019. He was born on May 27, 1952 in East Cleveland, OH. John grew up in the Collinwood area. He was a graduate of St. Joseph Elementary School and Collinwood High School. John served in the U.S. Navy from 1970 to 1974. He also worked as a machinist tool builder for many shops in the area. John is survived by his sisters, Patricia (Marvin) Booker and Jean Toth; brothers, Edward (Donna nee Bestgen), Robert and Stephen; dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward A. and Elizabeth (nee Delehanty). A private graveside service will be held at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp. Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe (440) 943-2466. To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 10, 2019
