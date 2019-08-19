|
|
Funeral Services for John Kenneth Hart, Sr., age 76, of Wickliffe will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday August 23, 2019 at Nottingham Baptist Church 2921 Bishop Rd., Willoughby Hills. Mr. Hart passed away August 19, 2019 and was born on July 24, 1943 in Cleveland, OH. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday, August 22 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., and Friday, August 23 from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Knollwood Cemetery in Mayfield Hts. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John’s memory to the Hospice of the Western Reserve P.O. BOX 72101 Cleveland, OH 44197. Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe (440) 943-2466. To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 20, 2019