John Kevin Ellis, 58, died Monday afternoon, December 23, 2019 at his home. He was born September 22, 1961 in Youngstown, a son of James H. and Andrea Wrenn Ellis. Mr. Ellis graduated from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s degree in accounting and computer science and from Cleveland State University with a Master’s degree in management and financial information systems. He began working for Interlake Stamping of Ohio in Willoughby in 1993 as a comptroller. John was a member of the Ohio Society of Certified Public Accountants and Institute of Management Accountants. He was an avid card player, dart player and enjoyed wood working. John leaves two brothers, Rev. James C. Ellis, and his wife, Barbara, of Wellington, and Richard A. Ellis, and his wife, Chrissy, of Hubbard; two sisters, Maureen E. Griswold, and her husband, Gary, of Massillon, and Diane M. Devine, and her husband, Edward, of Hubbard; his father’s wife, Mary Ellis, of Hubbard; nieces and nephews, John P., Benjamin, Nathaniel, Alexis, Katherine, Jessica, Ezekiel, Kaitlyn, Michaela and Andrew. John was preceded in death by his father, James; and mother, Andrea. There are no calling hours or funeral services. Please visit www.krcummins.com to view this obituary and to send condolences to the family.
