John Korpi, age 93, of Willoughby, passed away Aug. 6, 2019 at Kemper House. Born May 22, 1926 in Willoughby, OH, to John O. and Aino (nee: Korhonen) Korpi, he had been a lifelong area resident. John served in the U.S. Marine Corp during WWII, after which he married Dorothy (nee: Klann) and started a family. He was the owner of Willoughby Concrete Builders Supply and enjoyed working with and helping his customers. John was a member of the former Kirtland Grange. Survivors include his children, Kathy (Kevin) Rettger, of Willoughby, Diane (Don) Misich, of Chester Twp., and Dennis Korpi, of Parma; grandchildren, Melissa (Rob), Cheryl, Andrew (Elizabeth), Katelyn, and Courtney; great-grandchildren, Ava, Ryan, and Alyssa. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 65 years, Dorothy; and brother, Eddie Korpi. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Painesville with burial following at Willoughby Memorial Gardens. Friends and family will gather at the funeral home from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Donations suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church, 37728 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, OH 44094. Obituary, online condolences and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Aug. 10, 2019