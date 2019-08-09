Home

Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Home
1009 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 352-3389
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Home
1009 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Home
1009 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
View Map
1926 - 2019
John Korpi Obituary
John Korpi, age 93, of Willoughby, passed away Aug. 6, 2019 at Kemper House. Born May 22, 1926 in Willoughby, OH, to John O. and Aino (nee: Korhonen) Korpi, he had been a lifelong area resident. John served in the U.S. Marine Corp during WWII, after which he married Dorothy (nee: Klann) and started a family. He was the owner of Willoughby Concrete Builders Supply and enjoyed working with and helping his customers. John was a member of the former Kirtland Grange. Survivors include his children, Kathy (Kevin) Rettger, of Willoughby, Diane (Don) Misich, of Chester Twp., and Dennis Korpi, of Parma; grandchildren, Melissa (Rob), Cheryl, Andrew (Elizabeth), Katelyn, and Courtney; great-grandchildren, Ava, Ryan, and Alyssa. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 65 years, Dorothy; and brother, Eddie Korpi. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Painesville with burial following at Willoughby Memorial Gardens. Friends and family will gather at the funeral home from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Donations suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church, 37728 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, OH 44094. Obituary, online condolences and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Aug. 10, 2019
