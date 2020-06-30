John Joseph Kurila John Joseph Kurila, known dearly as John J., Jumbo, Mr. Kurila and Bobby, died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, May 3, 2020. The former-educator and long-time Madison resident was 88. He was born July 30, 1931, in Nemacolin, Pennsylvania. A Visitation will take place 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26, River Street, Madison, OH. Funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Church, 2846 Hubbard Rd., Madison, OH. The Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St., Madison, OH, 44057 is assisting the family at this time. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.