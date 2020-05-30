John L. Blankenship, age 73 of Wickliffe, passed away May 28, 2020 at Cleveland VA Medical Center surrounded by his family. He was born March 10, 1947 in Akron to the late Jack and Dee Blankenship.John is a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran (bronze star recipient) and a member of the VFW Post # 4796.John is a retired salesman, an avid golfer and Cleveland sports fan. He had a great sense of humor and was extremely caring. He loved people and was the life of many parties. He loved his family, he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, they did everything together.John is the loving husband for 50 years to Sue Blankenship; dearest father of Avis (Ken-deceased) Kanocz and Barb (Jackie Goodrich) Blankenship; grandfather of Taylor (Jeremy) Kunsman and Danielle Kanocz; brother of the late Jim Mitchell; friend of many.The Blankenship family will receive friends from 3-7 PM Monday, June 1, 2020 at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave., Willoughby (which is located on the grounds of McMahon Coyne Vitantonio Funeral Home). Military Honors will be held at 7 PM Monday at The Abbey.Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral and Cremation Services.To leave condolences please visit www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com
Published in News-Herald from May 30 to May 31, 2020.