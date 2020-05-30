John L. Blankenship
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John L. Blankenship, age 73 of Wickliffe, passed away May 28, 2020 at Cleveland VA Medical Center surrounded by his family. He was born March 10, 1947 in Akron to the late Jack and Dee Blankenship.John is a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran (bronze star recipient) and a member of the VFW Post # 4796.John is a retired salesman, an avid golfer and Cleveland sports fan. He had a great sense of humor and was extremely caring. He loved people and was the life of many parties. He loved his family, he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, they did everything together.John is the loving husband for 50 years to Sue Blankenship; dearest father of Avis (Ken-deceased) Kanocz and Barb (Jackie Goodrich) Blankenship; grandfather of Taylor (Jeremy) Kunsman and Danielle Kanocz; brother of the late Jim Mitchell; friend of many.The Blankenship family will receive friends from 3-7 PM Monday, June 1, 2020 at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave., Willoughby (which is located on the grounds of McMahon Coyne Vitantonio Funeral Home). Military Honors will be held at 7 PM Monday at The Abbey.Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral and Cremation Services.To leave condolences please visit www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
The Abbey of Willoughby
Send Flowers
JUN
1
Service
07:00 PM
The Abbey of Willoughby
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Abbey of Willoughby
38011 Euclid Ave.
Willoughby, OH 44094
440-942-0700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved