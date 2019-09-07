|
|
Funeral Mass for John L. Lesnick, 81, of Mentor, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Divine Word Catholic Church, 8100 Eagle Road, Kirtland.Mr. Lesnick passed from this earth Sept. 4, 2019, at the VA Hospital after a short struggle with lung cancer. Loving family members saw him on his way with tears and cherished memories.He was born and raised in rural southwestern Pennsylvania, the loving son of Andrew and Catherine Lesnick, and loved to recount stories of growing up as the son of hard working immigrants with his three brothers.He graduated Jefferson Morgan High School, in Jefferson, Pa. He married Joanne Djakovich in 1957, in Cleveland. After his discharge from the U.S. Army, he returned to his beautiful wife in Cleveland and continued to work for 40 years at Reliance Electric as a winder, foreman, and superintendent, retiring in 1995.Always physically active, he enjoyed bowling, fishing and was a regular at the gym. John and Joanne had a wide social circle and enjoyed date nights all through their marriage. Their Euclid home was full of activity, where they raised their three sons.John was preceded in death by his parents; as well as his brothers, Andy, Laddie and Bill.He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joanne; and sons, John (Alice) of Kirtland, Gary and Ronald; grandchildren, Andrew, Samantha (Matt) Figas and Mackenzie; sisters-in-law, Alice Mundell and Stephanie Havanas; and brother-in-law, Steve (Mary) Havanas.Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, and from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Divine Word Catholic Church prior to the Mass. Private family inurnment will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s name are suggested to the , 10501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 8, 2019