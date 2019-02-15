Home

Murphy Funeral Home
95 South Franklin Street
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
(440) 247-3400
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Auburn Community Church
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Adam Hall
11455 Washington St.
Auburn, OH
View Map
John L. Nelson Obituary
John L. Nelson, age 78, of Auburn Township, passed away peacefully January 26, 2019.John was a lifelong Auburn resident, where he was born and raised on the farm. He was an active farmer and retired truck driver. He enjoyed restoring antique tractors and was active with the Geauga County Fair.John is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Sandra; sons, Bryan and Kevin; and grandchildren, Quihn, Rylie, Shane and Brett.A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Auburn Community Church. Friends and family are invited to gather after service at Adam Hall, 11455 Washington St., Auburn, OH.Please sign Guest Book at:murphyfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 17, 2019
