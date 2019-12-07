|
John L. Vecchione, age 83, of Willowick, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. John was born August 1, 1936, in Cleveland, OH to Thomas and Loretta (nee Calderone). A retired union carpenter and U.S. Army soldier, he spent 63 years with the love of his life, Marlene (nee Etchell). Together, they raised three amazing kids, David, Ronald, and Kathy.John was a diehard Cleveland Indians fan, despite them breaking his heart three times. His sense of humor was legendary; he’d been married to Doris Day (not really), invented just about everything, fought in every war since the Revolution, and was a master of stick-figure art. His stories and pranks will be missed. He is survived by his wife, Marlene, of Willowick, daughter Kathy (Joe) Evans, of Wickliffe, brother Richie, and grandchildren Kiah, Keegan, and Nicholas. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and sons David and Ronald. A private burial will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Hospice of the Western Reserve P.O. BOX 72101 Cleveland, OH 44192.Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe (440) 943-2466.To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 8, 2019