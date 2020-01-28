|
John L. Webster, 71, a resident of Painesville Township for 36 years, passed away on Jan. 23, 2020 at Hospice House in Cleveland. He was born on Jan. 21, 1949 in Detroit, MI. John currently worked as a self-employed design engineer, previously with the Grumman Corp., Meritec and Connectors Unlimited. He was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association and the Society for Industrial Archeology. He enjoyed aerobatic flying, auto racing his Caldwell D13, model railroading, model building, classic cars, vintage planes, trebuchets, dinosaurs, reading, the Cleveland Indians and Michigan football (he’s forgiven!). Favorite times were with family and friends, riding steam locomotives, learning, creating, satire, Smiley the bear and beer. He amused many with his humorous stories. John is survived by his long-time companion, Lisa Slattery; his siblings, Lois Hiller, Mary, Paul, William, Steven J. (Maria) and Patricia Susan Grigsby; nieces and nephews, Elizabeth Brown, Bailey, Steven T., Katy Mae, Emma Rae and Donovan Webster, and Kathleen, Daniel, Margaret and Matthew Grigsby; and was a great-uncle of two. He was preceded in death by his parents, John E. and Katherine Ann (Ward) Webster; and a brother, Robert. The family will receive friends to pay tribute and celebrate the life of John on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 from 1 to 4 p.m. at The DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of South Euclid, 4600 Mayfield Rd. (just East of Green Rd.). A reception will follow. Contributions suggested in memory of John to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. Online obituary, guestbook and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 31, 2020