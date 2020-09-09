John "Jack" Loth, 70, died unexpectedly August 29, 2020, at his home. He was born December 17th, 1949, in Painesville, Ohio, the son of Robert Loth and Doris (Smith) Loth. Jack graduated from Harvey High School, class of 1969. He was a house painter for his entire career and recently retired. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 28 years, Tina (Hockman) Loth; his daughter, Denise Ball; step-daughter, Rhianon Norton; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Jane Kaim (Frank), Julie Carducci; along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Joe Loth Sr. A memorial gathering will be held Sunday, the 13th at 2 p.m. at Hellriegel's in Painesville for family and friends.