John Louis Seaman, age 82, of Mentor (formerly of Willowick) passed away quietly at his home in the early morning hours of August 10, 2019. He is survived by and was the beloved husband of Mary Ann (nee Bodie) for 59 years. Their marriage was full of life, love and wonderful adventures. They had 12 children together which they grew to be proud of and amused by as the family grew to include 30 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.He was the loving father and father-in-law to and survived by Kirsten; Paul (and his wife, Rebecca); Christine Hunt (and her husband, Charles); Margaret Hoge (and her husband, David); Joseph (and his wife, Wendy); Ilona (and her husband, Attila Gajzer); Steve (and his wife, Sara); James Wallace (and his wife, Kelly); Elizabeth Hudson (and her husband, Brad); and Tom (and his wife, Christine). He is also survived by his sister, Mary Laboda of Chesterland. He is preceded in death by his infant children, Mary Catherine and Timothy; his siblings, Margaret Michl, Andrew, Joseph, Steve, and Rose Kovalak; and his loving parents, Steve and Anna (nee Fodor).John was a member of the US Army and was honorably discharged in 1963. He often recalled his being stationed in the beautiful port of Okinawa, Japan and shared the importance of drinking milk (even powdered) and carrying a clipboard. He understood the twists of life’s direction and being flexible. With a change of heart, he changed careers in the 70’s and was fondly remembered as a professional and personable Tour Bus Operator for over 25 years with frequent and repeat customers becoming dear friends. Not comfortable with retirement, he started his own bus company with the participation of his sons and daughters. Revere Travel began in 1993 and became a well-respected motor-coach service. The company grew to provide service beyond Cleveland and northeast Ohio. It participated in the transportation efforts of two Olympic Games - Atlanta in 1996 and Salt Lake City in 2002. Transportation even included international destinations over the Canadian border.John lived a life of love, faith and family. He knew the value of a faith driven life and was a long time parishioner of St. Stephen’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Euclid, OH since moving to Willowick in 1975. He also held a deep love for Mary, Jesus’ mother and the power of reciting the rosary. He enjoyed taking time out to honor the Holy Family by taking his own family to attend liturgy at the Shrine of Mariapoch in Burton, OH where he was a member since 1960 and attended yearly pilgrimages.John Seaman walked this life with a calm demeanor, resourcefulness and perseverance. He was known for his humor and playful laugh, especially after making an awful pun or telling one of his dad jokes. He had a way of speaking without using too many words that betrayed a deeply caring heart and an acute mindfulness. Mom’s “Bumble Bee” will no longer buzz about Lake County on his yellow scooter or behind the wheel of his “oldie but goodie” Winnebago that in his last month he confessed to running only slightly better than himself. He is already re-tooling or working on heaven’s gate in his white t-shirt with grease on his hands.We celebrate the life of John Seaman and ask you to join us to pray for his blessed repose.Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 13, at Monreal Funeral Home on Curtis Blvd. in Eastlake from 2-4pm and 6-8pm with the Parastas Memorial Service at 6:30pm. The funeral liturgy will be at St. Stephen’s Byzantine Catholic Church on Lloyd Rd. in Euclid, OH at 11 am with internment immediately following at All Souls Cemetery on Chardon Rd, Chardon.The family requests, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in his memory to the Mariapoch Shrine in Burton, P.O. Box 560198, Macedonia, OH 44056.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 12, 2019