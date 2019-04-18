|
Memorial services for John M. Faluski, 65, of Mentor, will be at 7 PM on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Grace Church of Mentor, 6883 Reynolds Road, Mentor.The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM on Friday, prior to the service, at the Church.Mr. Faluski passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at his home. Born May 20, 1953 in Fayette County, PA, he was a longtime Mentor resident.He was a member of a local Harley-Davidson Owners Group. John was employed as maintenance technician at the former TRW Corporation.Survivors are his brother, Richard, and his brother-in-law, Nick (Rosie) Mastropietro, and their children, Nick (Laura) and Leanne Mastropietro.He was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Michele, on February 21, 2017. His parents, John A. and Margaret A. (Yenco) Faluski, and sister, Judy Faluski, are also deceased.Private family interment will be in Mentor Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Grace Church of Mentor Building Fund, 6883 Reynolds Road, Mentor, OH 44060.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 21, 2019