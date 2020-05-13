John M. Hopkins
1946 - 2020
John M. Hopkins, age 74, of Chardon, died May 11, 2020, at Briar Hill Care Center, after a long battle with dementia. Born March 19, 1946, to Wanda (nee: Cunningham) and Elvy Hopkins, he has been a lifelong area resident. John was a loving, caring husband and father of two children. He and Cindy were high school sweethearts and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last year. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. John was a quiet, kind man who loved antiques of his youth, model trains, and his 1963 Chevy Impala convertible. He took it to many car shows. He was a master of trivia to the amazement of others. Words cannot express how deeply he will be missed. Survivors include his wife, Cindy (Sudyk) of Chardon; son, Christopher, of Chardon; his brother, Denny (Sue) Hopkins of Dana, FL; granddaughters, Haley and Madison Brown. He also leaves his nephews, Matthew and Steven Hopkins. John was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Catherine Brown. Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements handled by Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon. The family suggests donations to The Alzheimer’s Association. https://alz.org/. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.



Published in News-Herald from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
