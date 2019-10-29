|
John M. Morgan, age 47, passed away October 28, 2019. He was born January 15, 1972 in Painesville, OH to Daymond and Roberta (Pachete) Morgan. He married Laurie A. (Belus) Morgan on December 26, 2013. John worked as a contractor doing wallpapering and drywall work, and later, worked for Avery Dennison. He enjoyed following the Cleveland Indians and Browns, fishing and hunting. John leaves behind his wife, Laurie; daughter, Stephanie Morgan; step-son, Justin Mason; mother, Roberta Morgan; brothers, Anthony “Tony” (Angelique) Morgan, David (Crystal) Morgan; uncle, Norman Morgan and many loved aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces and extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father; brother, Jeffery Morgan; grandparents, John and Evelyn Pachete and Fay and Cecil Morgan; and aunt, Dixie Morgan. Friends will be received 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 175 South Broadway, Geneva, OH with a service immediately following at 11 a.m. at the Funeral home. The service will be officiated by his uncle, Earl Morgan. Final resting place will be Madison Memorial Cemetery. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Oct. 31, 2019