John M. Rothwell III, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, March 3, 2019. John was engaged to the love of his life, fiancé, Mindi Vagi.He was born in Painesville to John Rothwell II and Catherine "Kate" Rothwell. He was a 1996 Graduate of Madison High School, and was employed as a plant manager at Sidley's in Thompson.He loved fishing and camping, and had just reserved a campsite at Atwood Lake. John loved many things including golfing, 4-wheeling, and coaching his kids in sports. He also was an avid OSU Football fan. He enjoyed being in the kitchen, cooking for his friends and family, and even started dinner the day he passed.John's last expression was "I Love You".He leaves behind three children, Lucas, Alli and Charlie; his parents, Kate and John Rothwell II; sister, Lynn Rothwell; and fiance, Mindi, and her children, Taylor and Dylan.He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Virginia Rothwell I; and maternal grandparents, Oley and Pearl Kirk.Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, Ohio. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019. Final Resting Place will be Fairview Cemetery.Contributions may be made to the Lake County Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd., Building E, Mentor, Ohio 44060.