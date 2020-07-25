1/1
John Mahr Sr.
John Mahr, Sr., of Wickliffe, passed away July 22, 2020, at 6:44 a.m., at the age of 91. John was born in Szur, Hungary to the late Miklos and Katalin (nee Obert).He came to America in 1952 with his wife Rosa and son John, Jr. John started work with a broom in his hand at Lucas Machine and rose to Foreman of the Assembly Department after 20+ years of service. He left Lucas Machine to start his own company, “Mahr Machine Rebuilding” whose sign became a fixture on State Rt. 2 in Wickliffe, OH for over 20 years. John turned the business over to his son Frederick and retired to spend his time with his wife Rosa, living both in his home in Wickliffe and his winter home in San Antonio, TX.John was the beloved husband of 71 years to Rosa (nee Hum); dearest father to John, Jr. (Ann), Frederick (Cathy) and George (Kim); cherished grandfather of Candice, John R. and Heidi Mahr and Katharina Maynes; loving great grandfather of Alissa and Tyler Winchell; Justus and Silas Maynes, Katharina and Madelyne Niehaus; dear brother to the late Magdalena Krizak; loving uncle of Agnes Heirichne, Gabriella Krizak, Aniko, Tamas and the late Miklos;The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. (Masks Required with Social Distancing and Occupancy Limits) where a Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp.To leave condolences for the family and order flowers, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.


Published in News-Herald from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
