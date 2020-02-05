|
John Mark Saffer, 59, of Newbury, passed away on Monday, February 3rd in a car accident that occurred in Burton.John was a rock and roll enthusiast, passionate about his music. He played the guitar and introduced so many to a wide variety of his favorite tunes. A lot of his time was spent rocking out to his favorite songs at many concerts. He loved animals and had the most genuine heart of anyone. He was a selfless man. He lived his life to the fullest every day, his children and grandchildren were his entire world. As a child he loved traveling out west with his parents and brothers. Family and friends were what made him the happiest. He truly had the secret to life as he was always smiling.He is survived by his parents, Gerald and Jean Saffer of Newbury; brother, Rick (Gayla) Saffer of St. Louis; daughters, Michelle (Chris) Jones of Warren, Leanne Saffer of Cleveland; and grandchildren, Emma, Keegan, Silver, and Bodhi.He is preceded in death by his brother, Terry Saffer; and daughter, Lindsey Delzingo-Saffer.Services will be held Saturday, February 8 at Sly Funeral Home, 15670 W. High St, Middlefield, OH. 44062, with a viewing from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and a Memorial Service from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Please join the family afterwards for a Celebration of Life.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to ROAR Animal Rescue, 12875 Hawke Rd, Columbia Station, OH 44028.Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.slyffh.com
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 6, 2020