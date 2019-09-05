Home

John Martin Luskin Sr.

John Martin Luskin Sr. Obituary
John Martin Luskin Sr., 85, of Mentor, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Heartland of Mentor. Born Feb. 4, 1934, in Cleveland, he had lived in Cleveland before moving to Lake County 55 years ago. John was a member of the Irish American Club - East Side Inc., and The West Side Irish-American Club. He was an avid stamp collector and enjoyed collecting baseball, basketball and football cards. Mr. Luskin was the owner/operator of the Shamrock Cottage in Mentor for more than 20 years, and was present at almost every Irish event selling his “Irish wares.” He was also an over-the-road truck driver for more than 45 years.He was the loving father of John M. (Bonnie) Luskin Jr., Margaret A. (Donald) Dukes, and Edward F. (Karen) Luskin; cherished grandfather of Tina Stapleton, Carrie Barry, Danny Slover, Danny Luskin, Jessica Luskin and Alex Luskin; great-grandfather of Evan, Brianna and Giovanni; and father-in-law of Karen Luskin. John was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Helen E. (nee Banecoff) Luskin; son, David E. Luskin; parents, David and Margaret (nee Tracey) Luskin; sisters, Eileen Szolnoki and Mary Tracey; and good friend, Bev Schollcraft. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor, with a Celebration of Life to be held at 1 p.m. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
