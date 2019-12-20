|
|
John Michael Maljarik, age 88, of Willowick, Ohio, passed away on December 17, 2019. He was born December 14, 1931 in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late John and Rose (nee Bitterman). John served his country in the U.S. Army in the Korean War. He retired from Caterpillar after 36 years and enjoyed bass fishing and woodworking. John is survived by daughters, Maria Rutherford (Andy) and Debbie Slovenec (Rick); grandchildren, Adam Rutherford (Kelly), Valerie, Derek and Adrian Slovenec; great-grandsons, Austin and Chase Rutherford; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Rita (nee Gerome); his parents; brother, Robert; sister, Joan Destro; and former wife, Joann (nee Bosu). The family is planning a private burial at a later date. Donations may be made in John’s memory to Hospice of Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 22, 2019