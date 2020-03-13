|
|
John P. Grabowski Jr., age 83, of Painesville Twp., passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born in Cleveland, on March 1, 1937, to the late John and Sophie Grabowski. He was a proud and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and dear friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. His greatest joy was his family and over the years, enjoyed the many gatherings with his friends and family. He served in the Naval Reserves and U.S. Army. John proudly retired from GE after 37 years of dedicated service. John is survived by his devoted wife of 42 years, Jean Grabowski (Ulizzi); children, Kim Large, Terry (Autumn) Grabowski, Helen Palmer, John J. Grabowski, Sharon (Thomas Ruple) Stewart, Raymond (Cindy) Funk, Arleen Higgins and Terri DiFranco; grandchildren, Rachel Wieder, Andrew Grabowski, Grant Grabowski, Tyler Hamilton, Ryan Palmer, Dale Stewart, Kristen Funk, Allison Funk, John Higgins, Scott Funk, Samantha DiFranco; great-grandchildren, Anna, Sarah, Mia, Mason, Bridget, Johnny, Gianna, Jeffrey and Hunter; siblings, Sue (Keith) Likar, Robert (Theresa, deceased) Grabowski, Richard (Linda) Grabowski. He also leaves behind his former wife, Sylvia Grabowski-Imars; many cherished friends and extended family. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Bede Church, 9114 Lakeshore Blvd., Mentor. Interment to follow at All Souls Cemetery.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 15, 2020