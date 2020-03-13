News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monreal Srnick Funerals & Cremations
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Monreal Srnick Funerals & Cremations
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
St. Bede Church
9114 Lakeshore Blvd
Mentor, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Grabowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John P. Grabowski Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John P. Grabowski Jr. Obituary
John P. Grabowski Jr., age 83, of Painesville Twp., passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born in Cleveland, on March 1, 1937, to the late John and Sophie Grabowski. He was a proud and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and dear friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. His greatest joy was his family and over the years, enjoyed the many gatherings with his friends and family. He served in the Naval Reserves and U.S. Army. John proudly retired from GE after 37 years of dedicated service. John is survived by his devoted wife of 42 years, Jean Grabowski (Ulizzi); children, Kim Large, Terry (Autumn) Grabowski, Helen Palmer, John J. Grabowski, Sharon (Thomas Ruple) Stewart, Raymond (Cindy) Funk, Arleen Higgins and Terri DiFranco; grandchildren, Rachel Wieder, Andrew Grabowski, Grant Grabowski, Tyler Hamilton, Ryan Palmer, Dale Stewart, Kristen Funk, Allison Funk, John Higgins, Scott Funk, Samantha DiFranco; great-grandchildren, Anna, Sarah, Mia, Mason, Bridget, Johnny, Gianna, Jeffrey and Hunter; siblings, Sue (Keith) Likar, Robert (Theresa, deceased) Grabowski, Richard (Linda) Grabowski. He also leaves behind his former wife, Sylvia Grabowski-Imars; many cherished friends and extended family. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Bede Church, 9114 Lakeshore Blvd., Mentor. Interment to follow at All Souls Cemetery.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monreal Srnick Funerals & Cremations
Download Now