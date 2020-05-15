John P. "Jack" Hurley, age 81, of Thompson, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was born on June 15, 1938, the son of Rita A. (Blotnick) and John Wm. Hurley. John grew up in Willoughby, OH, and graduated from Willoughby High School in the class of 1956. John served in the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1959. He worked at Addressograph from 1959 till closing, then later worked at Steris Corporation from 1992 to his retirement in 2011. Jack was a devout Christian and a “talker” who never met a stranger he didn’t like. He was an avid Browns and Indians Fan and also spent nearly every Saturday at Painesville Speedway for many years. He enjoyed going to reunions and picnics and eating out as well as camping with family, riding his motorcycle, cooking and feeding the birds. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and also was a member of Chardon Assembly of God Church. He also enjoyed the Wonderful Willoughby site on Facebook. Jack is survived by his children, Annette (Kevin Curtis), Kenny (Terri Crowl), Vivian (Tim Horvath); eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Trish (Bremenour), Tim (Debbie Hurley), Mimi (Tramte), Kathy (Jerry Metzger), and Laura (Rick Gorney). We miss you already! He was preceded in death by parents, Jack and Rita Hurley; and brother-in-law, Jerry Metzger. Services to be held at a later date because of COVID-19. Final resting place will be at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon OH. The Behm Family Funeral Home of Madison, OH is assisting the family at this time. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald from May 15 to May 17, 2020.