Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Resources
More Obituaries for John Oreh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John P. Oreh

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John P. Oreh Obituary
John P. Oreh, age 59, passed away March 4, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family.He was born Oct. 23, 1959 in Cleveland.John was an Attorney for over 30 years.John is the loving father of Alison (Kevin) Mast and Olivia Oreh; beloved son of the late Filip and Ida (nee Takatsch); dear brother of Veronika Smith, Nada (Richard Sr.) Shimko, Luba (Ron) Hennies, Philip.A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, March 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Panini's Restaurant, 37333 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby.Contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192 would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now