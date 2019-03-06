|
|
John P. Oreh, age 59, passed away March 4, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born Oct. 23, 1959 in Cleveland.
John was an Attorney for over 30 years.
John is the loving father of Alison (Kevin) Mast and Olivia Oreh; beloved son of the late Filip and Ida (nee Takatsch); dear brother of Veronika Smith, Nada (Richard Sr.) Shimko, Luba (Ron) Hennies, Philip.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, March 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Panini's Restaurant, 37333 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby.
Contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192 would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 17, 2019