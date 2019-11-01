Home

McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
John Popovich, 94, of Willowick, passed peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Wickliffe Country place, Wickliffe, Ohio. Born July 9, 1925, in Beaverdale, Pennsylvania, he was a Lake County resident for 55 years, living in the city of Willowick, Ohio. John was the beloved husband of the Late Irene M. Popovich (nee Ritko); loving father of Deborah (Rick) Rockwell, Sandra L. (Ed, deceased) Legerski, John S. Popovich; cherished grandfather of Neil (Desirae) Legerski, Melissa Legerski, and Jason Popovich; great-grandfather of Mackenzie Legerski; son of the late Joseph and Mary Popovich (nee Haugsh); brother of the following deceased, George Popovich, Joseph Popovich, Mary Guhdula, Jean Popovich, Margaret Roberts, Ann Popovich; also survived by nieces and nephews. John was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Germany during WWII, and a member of American Legion Post 460 of Beaverdale, Pennsylvania. He loved hunting and fishing and he was a retired machinist working for Caterpillar. Family and friends to meet Tuesday at church for funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Byzantine Church, 532 Lloyd Rd., Euclid, Ohio. Burial at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon, Ohio. Family suggests donations in John’s name be made to Prader Willi Foundation.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 3, 2019
