John R. Anzlovar, 90, of Wickliffe, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Tapestry Senior Living. He was born July 29, 1929 in Cleveland, a son of late John and Marie (nee Seljak) Anzlovar. John worked as an electrician at New York Central Railroad and Cleveland State University (retired 1992). He served in the Trust initiative as a corporal after WWII in Trieste, Italy. He was a member of American Legion Post 678, VFW and served as a secretary for Eastlake Vets. He was a car racing enthusiast, golfer and sports fan. He was a loving father, grandfather and uncle. John is survived by his wife, Dolores (nee Novak); sons, Robert and Ron (Paula); and daughter, Mary Jane (Tom) Grebenc; granddaughters, Annemarie and Madeline Grebenc; niece, Nancy; nephew, Ray (Denise); and great-niece, Grace; and great-nephew, Luke. He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Eugene; and his wife, Dorothy. The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe, on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe (please meet at Church). Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Mar. 1, 2020